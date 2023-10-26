Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to star in dishwashing liquid commercial?

Prince Harry has only downgraded in career prospects since quitting the Royal Family alongside his wife Meghan Markle.

Writing for News.com.au, royal author Daniela Elser reflected on the feats achieved by the Sussexes over the last three years, noting, “the future that is taking shape right now [for Harry and Meghan] is a million miles away from the one that I had thought they would build back in early 2020.”

Moreover, the Spare author’s social position has drastically plummeted despite his persistent drive and hunger to do good, she explained.

Harry and Meghan haven’t rolled out any significant project since the former’s memoir release earlier this year.

They also lost out on a multi-million deal with Spotify in June.

“How long before we see the Sussexes go the whole hog and we see a watershed paid Instagram post coming out of Montecito?” she wondered.

“How long until the duke and duchess end up firmly in the pocket of big shampoo or big bran flakes? How long until we see the world’s first dishwashing liquid commercial starring the fifth in line to the throne?” Elser continued.

Referencing Family Guy’s latest episode dissing Harry and Meghan, the royal commentator added: “who else wonders if the real Harry might occasionally look in the mirror and think to himself, ‘I shouldn’t have left the made-up nonsense’.”