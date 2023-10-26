In yet another incident of anti-disciplinary rage, Brendan Depa, 18, was caught on camera kicking and punching teacher's aide Joan Naydich in the head and back over a dozen times after violently throwing her to the ground at Matanzas High School.



The disturbed teenager told detectives that he attacked Naydich because his teachers had urged him to stop playing a Nintendo Switch video game.

The first-degree felony charge of aggravated battery carries a maximum 30-year jail sentence for Depa, who was charged as an adult.

Naydich has "shown no interest in mitigating what penalties Depa might face," according to Flagler Live.

Judge Terrence Perkins is still able to sentence him as a juvenile and impose a sentence as light as probation. The teen's impairments will probably influence his choice.

Depa, who is currently 18 years old, was arrested three times for battery before the terrible attack on Naydich in February. Naydich was hospitalised following the attack.

Depa recently got into a fight in jail, according to Flagler Live.

The 6-foot-6 Depa allegedly threatened to kill Naydich while he was being held.

At first, it was said that Naydich had taken the Nintendo device away from him directly, but in later interviews, she denied doing so.

“I’m hopeful that the awareness of this incident being spread far and wide will prevent anyone else from ever dealing with the trauma, physical healing and disruption of everyday life this has caused,” she said on a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $100,000.

Later this month, Depa is scheduled to enter a plea; he will then be punished in another court procedure.

The attack happened at a high school that has seen a lot of violence in recent years.

Only this past week, a large fight broke out in a packed hallway at the Palm Coast school, leading to the detention of eleven students.

During the event, administrators and deputies who attempted to control the situation were punched and shoved.

“The lack of respect demonstrated by these students is simply shameful,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said of the fight. “But actions have consequences.”



This week saw yet another violent incident where a sixteen-year-old student was taken into custody after biting a teacher who attempted to break her up with another girl.