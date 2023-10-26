Kyle Richards admits seeing Mauricio Umansky with Emma Slater 'hurt' her

Kyle Richards revealed her sentiments for Mauricio Umansky on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday.



She said that she was "taken aback" by recent pictures of her estranged husband holding hands with his Dancing with the Stars partner Emma Slater.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, said to Andy Cohen, "That was very hard to see," in her first interview since People magazine first revealed in July that she and Umansky had split up after 27 years of marriage.

"Yeah that was, I mean, yes, that hurt my feelings," after confirming to the Bravo host that she was upset, Richards continued speaking. "I love him very much and we are amicable but that really did hurt me."

TMZ released photos on Monday that seemed to depict Umansky, aged 53, and Slater, aged 34, strolling together in athleisure attire, with the pair holding hands, sharing smiles and laughter. They were later seen having dinner together in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

When asked by Cohen during her appearance on WWHL if she had any doubts about the nature of their relationship, Richards seemed to acknowledge her suspicions.

"I mean, holding hands like that? I mean, Andy… I really don’t — why are you doing this to me? I just don’t think you hold hands like that."

"The things is this: I don’t know if anything’s happened yet but obviously there’s something there," she added.