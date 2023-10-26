Britney Spears 'just surrendered' to father Jamie Spears enforcing 'strict diet'

Britney Spears poured her heart out in her bestselling memoir, The Woman In Me, and revealed every detail of how her father Jamie Spears controlled her eating habits during her conservatorship.

The Toxic crooner disclosed that her father would “always” criticize her telling she looked “fat” and then enforced a “strict diet” on her.

Noting that she would beg her personal chef for good food, Spears, 41, wrote, “The irony was that we had a butler—an extravagance—and I would beg him for real food.”

Sadly, she would always be denied due to “strict orders” from her dad.

“So for two years, I ate almost nothing but chicken and canned vegetables,” Spears claimed.

Her frustration was palpable as she recalled, “Two years is a long time to not be able to eat what you want, especially when it’s your body and your work and your soul making the money that everyone’s living off of.”

The Kill the Lights crooner found it so “degrading” when she had to beg for food and get a no everytime. “Two years of asking for french fries and being told no. I found it so degrading," explained Spears.

She added, “My body wasn’t mine anymore,” because of the fact that she wasn’t starving herself but her father was depriving her of food.

The mother of two pointed out that despite the strict health and fitness regimen, she still gained weight and the diet “had the opposite effect” of what Jamie wanted.

Britney further claimed in her writing venture that she eventually “just surrendered” and went along with her father’s demands because she was so “beaten down.”

“My body was strong enough to carry two children and agile enough to execute every choreographed move perfectly onstage,” the pop icon added, “And now here I was, having every calorie recorded so people could continue to get rich off my body.”