Meghan Markle loses Hollywood career to her pseudo royal status

Meghan Markle has 'no future in acting'

Meghan Markle might never be able to make a comeback in acting.

The Duchess of Sussex teased a new era in her career after signing a new contract with William Morris Endeavor (WME) earlier this year.

However, even after six months, there hasn’t been any sign of any projects in the pipeline in the wake of reports the couple have been dealing with money issues.

According to sources, WME has been on a look-out for relevant projects for the Duchess of Sussex, however, their efforts have been rendered futile due to her association with Prince Harry.

“There will be no focus on acting or building Meghan’s career around becoming a movie star,” a source told Ok! Magazine.

“Everyone knows that’s not the right path for a royal. She will be focusing more on charitable initiatives, speaking engagements, endorsements, and appearances. Think what the Royal Family does in England, but in the US and bigger,” they explained.

The former actress rose to fame in Hollywood after starring in Netflix series, Suits, until 2017.

In an interview with Variety last year, Meghan clarified that she is “done” with acting, however, she noted, “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.“