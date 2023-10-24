Military conducts successful 'training launch of Ghauri Weapon System'

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Tuesday conducted a successful “training launch of Ghauri Weapon System” which it had carried out to assess the “operational and technical readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command” (ASFC), shared the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.



As per the military’s media wing, the ASFC commander, senior officers from the strategic forces, scientists and engineers of strategic organisations oversaw the launch.

The commander lauded the standard of training and operational preparedness of ASFC, which he stated was “reflected by proficient handling of weapon system in the field and achievement of operational and technical objectives”. He also appreciated the scientists and engineers for their contributions towards enhancement of Pakistan's strategic capability.

The ISPR said that following the test the president, prime minister, chairman joint chiefs of staff and services chiefs congratulated the troops, scientists and engineers on the “successful conduct of training launch”.

The Ghauri missile having a range of up to 1,300 kilometres was tested first by Pakistan in 2018 and has the capability to carry both conventional and nuclear warheads.

Furthermore, today’s training launch comes days after Pakistan further strengthened its “deterrence” and enhanced “strategic stability” with the successful flight test of the Ababeel Weapon System.

“The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design, technical parameters and performance evaluation of different sub-systems of the weapon system,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The military’s media wing added that the missile system is aimed at strengthening deterrence and enhancing strategic stability in the region through the operationalisation of "Full Spectrum Deterrence in the overall construct of Credible Minimum Deterrence".