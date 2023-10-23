Katie Price shares precious moments with daughter Bunny in new social media snap

Katie Price and her daughter Bunny shared an endearing moment as they donned coordinated pink satin pajamas for a movie night during the half term on Sunday.

The 45-year-old glamour model and her youngest daughter, aged nine, added matching pink striped headbands to their outfits, creating a delightful and relaxed evening at home to celebrate the school holidays.

Katie wrote alongside the sweet snap: 'Movie night with our JYY PJs. love half term with all the kids.'

Even in her casual environment, the reality star made certain she was impeccably dressed with intense makeup, tattooed eyebrows, and long, fluttering false eyelashes.

Katie co-parents Bunny, alongside son Jett, 10, with her ex-husband, former stripper Kieran Hayler, 36.



The mother-of-five also has son Harvey, 21, with former footballer Dwight Yorke, 51, and son Junior, 18, and daughter Princess, 16, with ex-husband Peter Andre, 50.

In the latest episode of her podcast The Katie Price Show, the TV personality shared that she hasn't ruled out having more children.

The shock revelation came just days after Peter and his NHS medic wife Emily revealed they are expecting their third child together.