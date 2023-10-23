Mel B reveals she’s first a ‘mum’ to children and then Spice Girl

Melanie Brown, known as Mel B, has recently reflected on her frank relation she has with her children.



In a new interview with The Mirror, the Spice Girls member revealed how it’s like to be a mother to a daughter who rummages through her band memorabilia.

“Believe it or not I don't sit at home forcing my kids to watch Spice Girl concerts and telling them every achievement we had,” she said.

Elaborating on how her three children Phoenix, 24, Angel, 16, and Madison, 12, reckoned about her popularity, Mel B stated, “Phoenix was more aware because she's the oldest and she's the one who loves to rummage through my costumes and look at old memorabilia.”

“But to her, I'm still her mum and that's very much the case with my two youngest,” remarked the musician.

Mel B shared, “Angel is massively into art and illustration and that's her passion and focus so she would probably be more interested if I was part of the art world, Madi loves coming with me when I work and she absolutely loved the 2019 tour.”

“But at the end of the day, I'm still first and foremost their mum, not a Spice Girl,” she added.