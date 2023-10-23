Prince Harry kept Meghan Markle away from William, Kate amid growing feud

Prince Harry possibly intends to keep a distance between his wife Meghan Markle and estranged brother Prince William and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

The four royals, known as a the ‘fab four’, last appeared together during the procession after the death of Queen Elizabeth last year in September.

Body language expert Jesús Enrique Rosas looked back for Express.co.uk at the infamous walkabout as they were looking at the tributes left by the public. This was also the time when William reported offered an olive branch to Harry and Meghan.

Per Rosas, the videos captured that day reveal signs of tensions between them leading to one poignant gesture. Looking at a footage shared by Royal Rogue on YouTube, the expert observed that there was a moment when Harry is seen “pushing his wife away from William and Catherine.”

“You can see the tension in Meghan’s body with her arm contracted and if you have a keen eye, you can also see the tension in her neck,” he noted when the four royals were about to leave in the car.

“That is not to say that Catherine was not tense as well, but even in that tension, she knew that she had a role bigger than herself and her feelings.”

Before leaving, Harry moves to direct his wife to the car. “Harry was pushing Meghan away from William and Catherine.”

The expert noted that Harry and Meghan were on the wrong side of the car, meaning not where they were allocated to sit; or this could also be an indication of the growing feud between them.

Since the last public appearance together, the rift between the two couples has worsened, with the two brothers not even on speaking terms.