Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater can't keep hands off each other on NYC dinner date

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater began dating earlier this year

Ariana Grande is not afraid to show it off.

The Thank u, next singer was spotted out and about on a dinner date with beau Ethan Slater on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The Wicked co-stars were photographed enjoying each other’s company at a table in the MO Lounge within the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City, according to TMZ.

They couldn’t keep their hands off each other the whole night.

The couple were first reported to be dating in July following the news of the singer’s separation from her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez.

The former couple officially finalized their divorce earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Broadway actor has reportedly been separated from his wife Lilly Jay since earlier this year. Slater and Jay are parents to one-year-old son together.

According to a source to the Daily Mail, Ariana and Ethan had been living together long before the former filed for divorce.

An insider recently told ET, "Ariana thinks Ethan is ridiculously talented, likes that they can relate to each other and that he challenges her; artistically speaking.

"Ethan wants the best for Ariana and for themselves as a couple. They support and elevate one another,” they added.