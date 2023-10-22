Angelina Jolie, daughter Vivienne are picture of domestic bliss on supermarket trip

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt were the epitome of domestic bliss as they stopped by the grocery store.

Recently, Vivienne has been following in her hardworking mother's footsteps, assisting her on a Broadway musical, demonstrating the strong bond between the two.

The Academy Award-winning actress kept a low profile behind a pair of black sunglasses during their trip to the grocery store. She accessorized with delicate gold earrings and what appeared to be a long, casual black dress.

Brad Pitt's daughter sported her signature blue Converse sneakers, which she was also seen wearing while sharing a laugh with Angelina at JFK airport back in September.

The dedicated humanitarian is currently working on a musical adaptation of the 1983 film The Outsiders, which originally featured an all-star cast including Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, and Tom Cruise.

This project marks the first time the famous mother and daughter have collaborated behind the scenes, despite Vivienne's brief appearance in Maleficent.

It's also Angelina Jolie's first venture into the world of musicals, adding a new dimension to her already illustrious career.