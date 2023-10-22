Victoria Beckham ‘loves’ her signature all-red outfit on Deepika Padukone

Victoria Beckham showered praise on Deepika Padukone as she stunned in her signature Dolman outfit at a recent event.
Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girl admired the Bollywood diva's beauty as she styled her label's sizzling all-red ensemble for a night out.
"Kisses @deepikapadukone, my #VBMuse! I love this signature Dolman dress on you," David Beckham's wife wrote.
The Bajirao Mastani actress completed her breath-taking look with elegant accessories, including gold bracelets, dangling earrings, stylish rings, and matching red pumps.
The B-town superstar opted for a glamorous makeup look as she applied bold red lip shade, shimmery shadow and winged black eyeliner.
This is not the first time that Victoria gave a shout out to the Indian actress.
Last year, in 2022, the 37-year-old actress wore the renowned designer’s 'favourite' look during the promotions of her film, Gehraiyaan.
The mother-of-four dubbed Deepika as beautiful in a sweet post on her Instagram profile.
