 
close
Sunday October 22, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Entertainment

Victoria Beckham ‘loves’ her signature all-red outfit on Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone looks breath-taking in Victoria Beckham's signature outfit

By Charles Leroy
October 22, 2023

File Footage

Victoria Beckham showered praise on Deepika Padukone as she stunned in her signature Dolman outfit at a recent event.

Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girl admired the Bollywood diva's beauty as she styled her label's sizzling all-red ensemble for a night out.

"Kisses @deepikapadukone, my #VBMuse! I love this signature Dolman dress on you," David Beckham's wife wrote.

The Bajirao Mastani actress completed her breath-taking look with elegant accessories, including gold bracelets, dangling earrings, stylish rings, and matching red pumps.

The B-town superstar opted for a glamorous makeup look as she applied bold red lip shade, shimmery shadow and winged black eyeliner.

 
Victoria Beckham/Instagram
Victoria Beckham/Instagram

This is not the first time that Victoria gave a shout out to the Indian actress.

Last year, in 2022, the 37-year-old actress wore the renowned designer’s 'favourite' look during the promotions of her film, Gehraiyaan.  

The mother-of-four dubbed Deepika as beautiful in a sweet post on her Instagram profile. 

Copyright © 2023. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors