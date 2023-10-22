Who is Sophia Vergara’s new flame? Everything we know about Saliman

Sophia Vergara is on a new romance with Saliman after her divorce with Joe Manganiello.

Earlier on October 20 the actress, 51, was spotted enjoying a date night in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles with a dashing gentleman who remained a mystery but later identified as Saliman.

Here we have got some intriguing details about the “mystery man.”

According to Page Six, his full name is Justin Saliman and he is not just a pretty face but an orthopedic surgeon.

The silver fox boasts an Ivy League education, having completed a fellowship at Stanford University and earned a medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

He is no ordinary medical practitioner, but is “a sports medicine and arthroscopy-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in joint-preserving treatment of injuries to the shoulder, hip and knee,” per the site.

Reportedly he is even credited with the invention of a “revolutionary meniscus repair device” and owns a medical startup.

However, Vergara’s new love interest is no stranger to the Hollywood scene, as he was previously married to actress Bree Turner, known for the TV show Grimm.

According to People, The Ugly Truth actress, 46, filed for divorce from Saliman, citing “irreconcilable differences,” after a decade of marriage.

The former couple are parents of two and called it quits in 2018.