Kris Jenner pays 43rd birthday tribute to Kim Kardashian

Kris Jenner wished her daughter Kim Kardashian 43rd birthday with a moment from the past.



The momager took to Instagram and shared several snaps from her first-borns past life.

She celebrated Kim’s birthday with sharing a photo of Kim as a young kid showing off her smile, missing a few teeth, followed by a photo that showed Kim and Kris in matching ensembles, posing for a photo with Kris' late husband, Robert Kardashian, who died of esophageal cancer in 2003 at the age of 59.

"I fell in love with you the moment we met and I've been obsessed with you ever since," Kris wrote on the picture.

Another photo showed Kris and Kim more recently dressed to the nines.

"I feel so blessed to be your mommy and I am so incredibly proud of you every single day," she wrote on that one.

"You are the best daughter, mother, sister, auntie, cousin, best friend, confidant, travel partner, shopping buddy, stylist and therapist … the list goes on," Kris wrote on more photos that she added for her daughter.

Further calling Kim "an inspiration to so many, but especially me."

Kim began her birthday celebrations on Friday night in Beverly Hills, with a number of celebs showing up.