Britney Spears deletes Instagram despite saying she 'didn't mean to offend'

Britney Spears' Instagram page appears to have disappeared or deactivated following her declaration that she "didn't mean to offend anyone" with her new memoir, The Woman In Me.



Just days before her explosive memoir hits bookstore shelves, the star, 41, who is poised to take the world by storm, has noticed that her Instagram page has vanished. The star's page, which frequently shared dancing videos while wearing short dresses, lingerie, and bikinis, is no longer accessible.

Just a few hours after she apologised to her followers for any hurt caused by the contents of her impending biography, Britney abruptly deactivated her account. The Toxic singer stated in a statement that she didn't write her book to offend anyone.

"I don't like the headlines I am reading... that's exactly why I quit the business four years ago! Most of the book is from 20 years ago... I have moved on and it's a beautiful clean slate from here!!!"

She went on: "I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life! Either way, that is the last of it and sh*t happens! This is actually a book I didn't know needed to be written ... although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future!!"

Britney continued by expressing her desire for her book to "enlighten people" who are feeling isolated, wounded, or misunderstood. She insisted that her intention was "not to harp on my past experiences" before announcing that she has "moved on" since then.

On Tuesday, October 24, Britney's autobiography is scheduled to be launched; however, certain teasers and extracts from the singer's book have already been made public.