Princess Eugenie makes big claim amid speculations about new role in royal family

Prince Eugenie leaves fans guessing as she shares interesting details about herself

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter Princess Eugenie has left fans guessing with her shocking eight-word comment.

Eugenie, who's making headlines for her possible new role in the royal family, revealed the regular remark as she discussed her life on Kate Thornton's White Wine Question Time Podcast.

The 33-year-old Princess, who shares strong bond with her cousin Harry, said to the journalist and presenter that running her account is "the most stressful thing in the world" and confessed that people often come up to her and say, "Oh, you're much better looking in real life".



Princess Beatrice's sister was asked: "Is that a compliment? I don't know."

She explained members of the public are surprised at the difference between her appearance in real life and the "terrifyingly ugly photos" of her coming out of bars which they may have spotted online.



She said: "I want people to know me because I think there has been so much misinformation. Or, if you see a picture or a terrifyingly ugly photo of us coming out of a bar. The action shots that some people get - it's not the nicest photos."

Eugenie, who has 1.8 million followers on Instagram, also revealed that her bad spelling makes her stressed about posting, saying: "I do my own Instagram and I find it the most stressful thing in the world. I get so nervous."

"Before I post I have to text about five people asking them if it's okay or if it's got a spelling mistake, am I going to get trolled?"

"Then I had lots of people go 'that's not how you say it' and I freaked out and it was just something so insignificant. Ever since then, I have been really particular about my spelling."