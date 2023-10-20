U2 adds more Vegas flare to Sphere residency

U2 extended the run of their Las Vegas performance U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere.

The band announced an extra 11 gigs for 2024 on Thursday, following their first full live performances since 2019 and the first nine shows of their residency at the distinctive venue. The residency now has 36 performances.

On January 26, 2024, the band's lead vocalist Bono, guitarist The Edge, bassist Adam Clayton, and drummer Bram van den Berg are scheduled to take the stage once more. The final performance is set for February 18.

The U2 residency at the MSG Sphere is the band's first major tour in four years. The band will be performing songs from their entire catalogue, including hits like One, Beautiful Day, and With or Without You.

The MSG Sphere is a state-of-the-art venue that is currently under construction. It is scheduled to open in 2023 and will be the largest spherical venue in the world.

The new dates come in response to overwhelming demand for tickets to the residency. The band's original nine-show run sold out in minutes.

U2's dates for 2024 shows