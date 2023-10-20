Bad Bunny Most Wanted tour 2024: Singer announces dates for North America

Bad Bunny is taking his album to the road.
Shortly after releasing his latest album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana (Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow), the 29-year-old singer announced a 31-city North American tour.
The Most Wanted Tour will kick off from February, 21, 2024, and span cities including San Francisco, Las Vegas, Orlando, Austin, and Phoenix among others.
Chicago, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Miami will also welcome the Puerto Rican singer in its full glory.
As per the schedule, the tour will wrap toward the end of May 2024.
A press release announcing the tour advised parental discretion for the fans, insisting it will be a "rollercoaster of explicit lyrics that hones in on the star's trap roots."
Fans have been directed to register online before tickets go on sale.
Check out the dates for Bad Bunny's Most Wanted Tour below.
Feb. 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
Feb. 23 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Feb. 24 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Feb. 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Feb. 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
March 1 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
March 2 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
March 5 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
March 7 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
March 9 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
March 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
March 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
March 15 - Los Angeles, CA -Crypto.com Arena
March 20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
March 23 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
March 26 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
March 28 - Chicago, IL - United Center
March 29 - Chicago, IL - United Center
March 30 - Chicago, IL - United Center
April 4 - Toronto, ONT - Scotiabank Arena
April 6 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
April 9 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
April 11 - New York, NY - Barclays Center
April 12 - New York, NY - Barclays Center
April 13 - New York, NY - Barclays Center
April 17 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
April 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
April 20 - Hartford, CT - XL Center
April 22 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
April 24 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
April 26 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
April 27 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
April 30 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
May 1 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
May 3 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
May 4 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
May 7 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
May 10 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
May 11 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
May 14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
May 15 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
May 17 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
May 18 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
May 21 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
May 24 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
May 25 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
May 26 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Timothee Chalamet's transformation into Bob Dylan begins with sartorial tribute
Kris Jenner can't stop laughing as Rob Kardashian speaks out on Scott Disick's love life
Scott Disick come under fire for being "inappropriate" towards Kourtney Kardashian's younger sister Khloe
King Charles III's theory toward tightening his belt in the royal family has become too bare
Kim Kardashian receives surprise gifts from Snoop Dogg
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were called out as the pair vacationed in the island of Canouan