Bad Bunny Most Wanted tour 2024: Singer announces dates for North America

Bad Bunny will begin Most Wanted tour 2024 in February

Bad Bunny is taking his album to the road.

Shortly after releasing his latest album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana (Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow), the 29-year-old singer announced a 31-city North American tour.

The Most Wanted Tour will kick off from February, 21, 2024, and span cities including San Francisco, Las Vegas, Orlando, Austin, and Phoenix among others.

Chicago, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Miami will also welcome the Puerto Rican singer in its full glory.

As per the schedule, the tour will wrap toward the end of May 2024.

A press release announcing the tour advised parental discretion for the fans, insisting it will be a "rollercoaster of explicit lyrics that hones in on the star's trap roots."

Fans have been directed to register online before tickets go on sale.

Check out the dates for Bad Bunny's Most Wanted Tour below.

Feb. 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Feb. 23 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Feb. 24 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Feb. 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Feb. 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

March 1 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

March 2 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

March 5 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

March 7 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

March 9 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

March 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

March 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

March 15 - Los Angeles, CA -Crypto.com Arena

March 20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

March 23 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

March 26 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

March 28 - Chicago, IL - United Center

March 29 - Chicago, IL - United Center

March 30 - Chicago, IL - United Center

April 4 - Toronto, ONT - Scotiabank Arena

April 6 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

April 9 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

April 11 - New York, NY - Barclays Center

April 12 - New York, NY - Barclays Center

April 13 - New York, NY - Barclays Center

April 17 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

April 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

April 20 - Hartford, CT - XL Center

April 22 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

April 24 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

April 26 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

April 27 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

April 30 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

May 1 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

May 3 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

May 4 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

May 7 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

May 10 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

May 11 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

May 14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

May 15 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

May 17 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

May 18 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

May 21 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

May 24 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

May 25 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

May 26 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center