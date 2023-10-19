Royal family's DNA profiles stolen: report

The royal family’s DNA profiles have reportedly been seized by a hacker who has leaked the genetic profiles of four million people.



The hacker, called "Golem", has stolen the genetic profiles from DNA testing firm 23andMe and published the data on the cybercrime marketplace BreachForums.

The leaked dataset, according to the hacker, includes profiles of the British Royal Family, dynasties such as the Rothchilds and Rockefellers and some of "the wealthies people living in the US and Western Europe".



Golem has given no insight on which members of the Royal Family have been targeted. the hacker has also claimed that the stolen detailed DNA profiles include email addresses, photos, gender, date of birth and genetic ancestry.



The royal family has yet to confirm whether the data breach was legitimate but TechCrunch has supported the authenticity of the leak.