Netflix's Halloween lineup: A supernatural soiree of suspense scares

This Halloween, Netflix is bringing the scares with a lineup of new shows that will send shivers down your spine. From gothic vampire tales to otherworldly creature features, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Castlevania: Nocturne

The long-awaited fourth season of Castlevania returns, picking up where Season 3 left off. Richter Belmont, the last surviving member of the Belmont clan, must team up with new allies to stop Dracula from destroying the world.





Reptile

This new horror series follows a woman who is bitten by a mysterious creature and begins to transform into a reptile herself. As she struggles to maintain her humanity, she must also unravel the secrets of the creature that bit her.





Bodies

This new British horror series is based on the novel of the same name by Si Spencer. It follows four friends who wake up to find their bodies have been swapped. As they try to figure out what happened and how to get their bodies back, they must also deal with the strange and dangerous creatures that are after them.





Flashback

This new French science fiction series follows a man who wakes up from a coma to find that he has lost 25 years of his memory. As he tries to piece together his past, he discovers that he was involved in a secret government experiment and is now being hunted by dangerous forces.





Disco Inferno

This new Italian horror series is set in the 1970s and follows a group of young people who become addicted to a new drug that gives them superhuman abilities. However, the drug also has a dark side, and the young people soon find themselves trapped in a nightmarish world of their own making.





Creature

This new Brazilian horror series follows a group of scientists who discover a new species of creature in the Amazon rainforest. However, the creature is not what it seems, and the scientists soon find themselves in a fight for survival.





Sister Death

This new Spanish horror series is based on the novel of the same name by Alma Katsu. It follows a young woman who is sent to a convent to be educated. However, the convent is not what it seems, and the young woman soon finds herself caught up in a terrifying struggle against the forces of evil.





Leave the World Behind

This new American thriller series is based on the novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam. It follows a family who is vacationing at a remote cabin when they are visited by a mysterious couple. The couple claims that there has been a blackout and that they need to stay at the cabin for safety.







