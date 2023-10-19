VIDEO: Comic Bassem Youssef slashes Piers Morgan with razor sharp pro-Palestine sarcasm

Bassem Youssef, an Egyptian comedian, made the eponymous host of Piers Morgan Uncensored, a British talk show, bleed with his razor-sharp sarcasm while speaking on the genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip at the hands of Israeli forces.

Bassem Youssef was asked about the treatment of Palestinians during the Israeli-Hamas conflict as well as the appropriateness and justification of Israel's choice to bomb Gaza in an effort to destroy Hamas following the attacks on October 7.



Youssef's scathing remarks about the Israel-Gaza conflict are featured in a clip from the show that has gone viral.

He described the attack as "terrible" but also discussed the situation faced by the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the civilian deaths brought on by ongoing Israeli airstrikes.

Youssef denounced Hamas fighters and attempted to explain how people had become desensitised to the inevitable death of civilians in war.

He began by sarcastically remarking, "We get all our news secondhand because my wife's family lives in Gaza. They have cousins and uncles there and their house also was bombed. We haven't been able to communicate with them in the past three days. Communication has been lost so we don't know how are they doing, but we are used to that!"

‘Palestinians never die'

What caught social media attention was Youssef's sarcastic comment on Palestinians.

He said, "It's very repetitive. We are used to that... It's just like those Palestinians are very dramatic, 'Oh Israel killing us'. But they never die. They always come back. They are very difficult to kill. I know because I'm married to one. I tried many times, couldn't kill."

"I tried to get to her many times but she uses our kids as human shields. I can never take her out," Youssef said with a straight face.

Bassem made fun of Ben Shapiro for publicly supporting Israel's right to self-defence and questioned how an occupier could be protecting themselves.

Shapiro had earlier in the show said, "The only solution to the Israel-Gaza war is that Israel should annex Gaza and kill as many people so that what is happening does not happen again."

Youssef remarked, "More than 3,500 people have so far been killed. How many more people do we need to kill so that Ben Shapiro is happy?"

The satirist then went on to mock the Israeli Defence Forces and said, "I applaud Israel for doing something no military force in the world does. It warns civilians before bombing them, that is so cute."

"I asked my wife's family if Hamas forced them to stay home so that they could be bombed and can be used as human shield and she denied," he told Morgan.

‘Why is Israel killing people in West Bank?’

Youssef acknowledged the need to eliminate Hamas fighters but questioned why fatalities were occurring in the West Bank, where Hamas is not present.

"What is their excuse to kill people there?" Bassem Youssef said.

On being asked if he was Israeli and had this happened to him, Youssef said, "I would kill as many people as I can because the world is letting me do it."

“Hamas is the source for all evil. Let's imagine a world without Hamas. Let's name this world the 'West Bank'. Thirty-seven Palestinian kids were killed - no music festival, no paragliding, no Hamas."

