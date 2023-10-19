Meghan Markle hurting Prince Harry with plan to become Hollywood queen

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has put the royal family in the rearview to reinvent herself as Hollywood superstar, seemingly hurting her husband with her determination.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be determined to reinvent herself as a Hollywood power player, reestablishing her connection with the industries big figures.

"Meghan is making her own life on the West Coast," royal biographer Andrew Morton, who wrote a book on the former "Suits" star titled "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," has told Fox News.



Weighing in on the future for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the author claimed: "The royal family is very much in the rearview mirror of her life. She’s moved on."



On the other hand, Homesick Harry is said to be hunting a property in the UK to spend more time there to continue his charity works and other upcoming projects.

Meghan's desire to relaunch her brand is not sitting well to the Duke who's reportedly sick of his new life in the US and does not look in himself whenever he steps out with the Duchess.

Some experts believe that Harry and Meghan are not on the same page. They are indeed split on some issues.

However, Morton thinks differently as he claims "From what I gather, Meghan is going to start a new, updated version of [her lifestyle website] The Tig. So I think [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] got their own lives, and they’ve worked it out. And every day that passes, they’re more established in California."



The author appeared supporting Meghan for her determination, saying: "The state where they live is crowded with billionaires and millionaires. So if they want to raise money for their charities, they’ve picked… very fertile ground. Other royals will envy that they can go to a dinner and raise millions of dollars for their charities. So that’s what they’ll do."