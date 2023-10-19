Britney Spears celebrates ‘freedom’ with the ‘simple’ things in life

Britney Spears is celebrating her newfound freedom with life’s simple pleasures.

As the release date for her tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, approaches, the international pop icon opened up to People about what life has been like two years after the termination of her controversial decade-and-a-half long conservatorship.

In the interview published Tuesday, the Bay One More Time songstress revealed that she’s finding joy in the everyday moments of life, be it “playing with my dogs [or] watching an episode of Friends and belly laughing.”

“I am a simple girl,” she declared. “I really love people, I love God, I still love my family and close friends, I love tea parties and dinner parties,” the Grammy-winning musician raved.

“My friend Cade [Hudson] has me to dinner where I meet the most creative people I admire who make me belly laugh,” she further expressed.

The Toxic artist also expressed her love for traveling, “experiencing cultures in the cities I visit,” which was partially fulfilled by her international tours.

Reflecting on her life post-conservatorship, Spears admitted that she’s still “learning this new freedom” which can admittedly be “challenging at times.”