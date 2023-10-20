10 spooky K-dramas to watch on Netflix this Halloween

list of K-dramas to watch on Netflix to watch during spooky season

One of the rarely known facts about South Korean dramas, better known as K-dramas, is that it is home to some of the most thrilling TV shows, featuring clever, mind-boggling plot twists. And what better time than Halloween to take a break from your usual feel-good, heart-fluttering K-dramas and explore its darker side.

Get ready to hide under the covers with a hot cup of coffee and following list of K-dramas to watch on Netflix during spooky season.

Sweet Home:

Sweet Home stars Song Kan

The horror fantasy series is based on the titular Naver webtoons. It follows a reclusive high school student Cha Hyun-soo, played by Song Kan, as he attempts to survive a monster apocalypse all while holding on to his humanity.

Squid Game:

A reality show for Squid Game is in the works

The survival horror series might not give away a sense of thrill at first; however, things get bloodier when 100 contestants are forced to fight for their lives by playing (and winning) a series of children’s games.

Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jao, and Wi Ha-joon star.

All of Us Are Dead:

All of Us are dead is a survival story

The series is confirmed to invoke a rush of adrenaline within you with its gripping plotline and all-consuming terror. It follows the struggle of students and staff following a zombie virus outbreak within the premises of their school.

Hellbound:

Hellbound has been renewed for a Season 2

Hellbound follows a group of people getting brutally murdered by monsters, seconds or years after receiving prophecies of their death. Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo, Kim Sung-cheol, and Won Jin-ah among others star in the horror scifi series that is bound to make your skin crawl.

Mask Girl:

Mask Girl is about an insecure girl

The crime thriller centers around Kim Mo mi, an office worker whose life is turned upside down when she decides to become a masked internet personality. Mask Girl touching on the many realities of life, including impact of the internet in developing insecurities.

The Cursed:

The Cursed questioned the status quo of the society

Uncomfortable truths are unveiled when a social issues reporter, Im Jin-hee, played by Uhm Ji-won, comes across a high school girl with psychic abilities, Jung Ji-soo, played by Baek So-jin.

The Master’s Sun:

The Master's Sun stars So Ji-sub and Gong Hyo-jin

The heartfelt romantic comedy series follows the lives of cold and distant CEO, Joo Joong-won, played by So Ji-sub, and a gloomy Tae Gong-shil, played by Gong Hyo-jin, as they get together only to realize they are the only ones who could alleviate each other’s curses.

Kingdom:

Kingdom is set during Korea’s Joseon Dynasty

Set during Korea’s Joseon period from the 1800s, the series brims with mystery and terror as Crown Prince Yi Chang, played by Ju Ji-hoon, sets out to unveil the reason behind a plague that begins metastasizing across the village.

The Guest:

The Guest was released in 2018

An unlikely trio joins forces to face off against crimes carried out by supernatural forces. Kim Dong-wook, Kim Jae-wook, and Jung Eun-chae star.

Hotel del Luna:

Hotel del Luna is a fantasy romance series

Also known as Guest House of the Moon, the dark fantasy series features an unlikely romance between a cursed hotelier of a supernatural hotel and a soft-hearted young man. Though, the TV series is more loved for its entertaining stories of its ghost staff and clients.