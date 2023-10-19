PCB says players didn't violate any code of conduct by supporting Palestine

An undated image of the Pakistan Cricket Board. — AFP

LAHORE: As the devastation in Gaza has sparked protests around the globe, the Pakistani cricket team has expressed their unwavering support and offered prayers for all Palestinians who are suffering due to Israel's actions, amid their participation in the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup in India.

However, as India has expressed solidarity with Israel in the matter, several Indian fans and cricket experts have raised questions regarding the players' continuous support for Palestine, asking the ICC, which is the governing body of the sport, whether such gestures are permitted during the tournament.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) rejected the objections over players' conduct saying: "The team's expression of solidarity was a personal decision."

Pakistan's national team expressed solidarity with the people and children in Palestine by posting the state's flag on their individual X, formerly known as Twitter, accounts on Wednesday.

Earlier, Pakistan's wicket-keeper batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, dedicated the team's victory over Sri Lanka to his "brothers and sisters in Gaza".

Meanwhile, Indian fans and cricket experts used the team's support for Palestine to create controversies, claiming that the national team had violated ICC rules.

Sources from PCB added that the team is "allowed to express whatever they wanted to," and that the players "did not violate any code of conduct by the ICC or PCB".

The Health Ministry in Gaza reports that more than 3,000 Palestinians have died and over 13,000 more have been injured as a result of Israel's shelling.

Pakistan has categorically condemned the Israeli atrocities and called for an immediate cessation of the bombardment, which has not even spared hospitals or schools, in solidarity with its Palestinian brothers and sisters, Geo News reported.

Even Pakistani cricket legends who are not participating in the team anymore showed their support for Palestine.

Moreover, Pakistan is set to face Australia tomorrow (Friday) in M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru after a few days of rest.