Kate Middleton vows to protect son George from William's 'terrifying' hobby

Princess Kate is calling the shots when it comes to having the kids take after Prince William’s dangerous interests.



The Princess of Wales once revealed that she is hoping that her eldest son, Prince George, 10, doesn’t follow into the footsteps of his father in his love for motorcycling.

Kate stopped by to interact with royal fans outside the Dundee Rep Theatre during the couple’s first official visit to the state in 2015.

When asked about William’s dangerous hobby, she told a fan, “He’s still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I’m terrified. Hopefully, I’m going to keep George off it.”

George was only two years old when Kate shared her views on future King’s hobby, while Princess Charlotte had just been born only five months prior.

Since then, the royal couple has gone on to welcome their third child, Prince Louis, 5.

William, who has been a big motorbike enthusiast since passing his test at 19, has frequently been spotted riding around London as near as only a few years ago.

He was last spotted arriving for a game of five-a-side football in South London in 2017.

Speaking at the Isle of Man TT Race in 2018, the King-in-waiting admitted, “I’m a father of three, I have to tone it down.

"I miss the big trips, for me biking was always about being with everybody else."