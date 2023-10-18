Meghan Markle slammed for forgetting bitter truth about Prince Harry

A royal commentator has reminded Meghan Markle a bitter truth about her and Prince Harry's popularity, influence and reputation, saying 'people are only interested in the Duke' not in her.

The Duchess of Sussex, according to a royal biographer, forgets that people love to see her husband Harry, who's youngest son of Britain's King Charles III.

Angela Levin, speaking to Sky News Australia, spoke about the couple’s appearance in New York City to mark World Mental Health Day, saying that "the people who were there were only really interested in Harry".

The royal biographer went on reminding the bitter truth to the former actress, claiming: "She forgets that, she thinks she’s the only one that matters but actually there’s still a residue of people being interested in Harry."

She did not hasitate lashing out at Prince William's younger brother Harry for his 'blunder' claiming: "[Harry] made an absolute colossal error because…he said that it was very important that he was there to teach people like farmers and people who lived out in the country who would have no idea how to deal with social planning or anything like that."



Levin concluded: "Well, apparently there was a big row about that because that’s very rude and people who chose to have a farm aren’t actually stupid in any way. Lots of farming now is done electrically and with gadgets so it wasn’t a very happy day."