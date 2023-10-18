Alec Baldwin may face ‘criminal trail’ AGAIN six months after freedom

Alec Baldwin may find himself again stuck in new charges just six months after the dropping of criminal charges in the 2021 killing of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.



Special Prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis of the Rust case say, “After extensive investigation over the past several months, additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza.”

The tragedy took place two years ago in 2021 on the New Mexico set of the Indie Western on October 21.

“We believe the appropriate course of action is to permit a panel of New Mexico citizens to determine from here whether Mr. Baldwin should be held over for criminal trial,” the pair added Tuesday.

The producers of Rust and Baldwin were charged earlier this month by the special prosecutors of hindering the investigation into what actually transpired on that tragic day at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, which is shown in the Land of Enchantment.

Baldwin has always claimed that he never pulled the trigger on the gun that killed Hutchins and injured Rust director Joel Souza.

“It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution,” Baldwin’s lawyers Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel said of the new borne charges. “We will answer any charges in court.”