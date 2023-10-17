Israel-Hamas war: 30 US citizens dead with several foreigners missing, abducted

A fireball erupts during Israeli bombardment of Gaza City on October 9, 2023. — AFP

Scores of foreigners have lost their lives with many injured and abducted during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war resulting in a drastic humanitarian crisis in Gaza since its start on October 7.

Israeli attacks on Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 3,000 Palestinians with 12,500 injured.



Whereas, more than 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians, inside the country, were killed in Hamas attacks, according to Israeli officials.

According to an AFP count, over 160 foreigners have been confirmed dead by their national authorities, many of whom also held Israeli nationality.

Some 199 people have been confirmed to have been abducted, the Israeli military said on Monday.

Here is what we know so far:

United States: 30 dead, others abducted, missing

At least 30 US citizens have been killed since the Hamas attack last week, a State Department spokesperson said Sunday. Another 13 American nationals are unaccounted for, the spokesperson said.

An unspecified number of Americans are believed to have been abducted.

Thailand: 28 dead, 17 hostages

Twenty-eight Thais have been killed, the foreign ministry said Sunday, with the circumstances unclear in some cases.

The foreign ministry said 17 are thought to have been abducted, while the number of wounded remained unchanged at 16.

About 30,000 Thais work in Israel, most in the agricultural sector, according to government figures.

France: 21 dead, 11 missing

Twenty-one French nationals have been killed, while 11 others remain missing, many of whom are "very probably Hamas hostages", according to the latest update from the foreign ministry.

Russia: 16 dead, eight missing

At least 16 Russians have been killed and another eight are missing, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv said in an update Saturday.

At least one Russian citizen who also holds Israeli citizenship is being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas, the embassy added.

Nepal: 10 dead

Ten Nepali citizens were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, the Himalayan Republic´s embassy in Tel Aviv said.

The kibbutz was hosting 17 students at the time of the attack.

Argentina: Seven dead, 15 missing

Argentina´s foreign ministry confirmed that seven nationals had been killed and 15 others were missing.

Ukraine: Seven dead, nine missing

The foreign ministry said Thursday that the number of Ukrainians killed had risen to seven, with another nine missing and nine wounded.

Canada: Six dead, two missing

Six Canadians have died and two were missing, according to a government update on Tuesday.

UK: Six dead, 10 missing

Six Britons have been confirmed dead, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told British parliament on Monday.

Another 10 are missing, he said, some of whom are also feared to be dead.

China: Four dead, two missing

China´s foreign ministry said Monday that four Chinese nationals were killed and two were missing.

Romania: Four dead, one missing

Romania announced on Saturday the death of four nationals, including an Israeli-Romanian soldier. One other Romanian is still missing.

Austria: Three dead, two missing

Three Israeli-Austrians were killed in the attacks, authorities said. Two others remain missing.

Belarus: Three dead, one missing

The Belarusian embassy in Tel Aviv said three of its citizens had died and another was missing.

Brazil: Three dead

The foreign ministry said Friday a Brazilian woman had been killed, bringing the total number of deaths to three.

Philippines: Three dead, three missing

The Philippines foreign ministry has said a 49-year-old woman was killed at the music festival.

Previously authorities said a 33-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man had been killed at a kibbutz.

Three nationals remained missing.

Peru: Two dead, five missing

Two Peruvians were killed and five missing, the authorities said.

South Africa: Two dead

The South African government announced that two of its nationals had been killed.

Australia: One dead

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Wednesday an Australian woman had been killed in the attacks.

Azerbaijan: One dead

The foreign ministry has said that one Azerbaijani national had been killed.

Cambodia: One dead

Cambodia´s Prime Minister Hun Manet said one Cambodian student had been killed.

Chile: One dead, one missing

A Chilean woman has been killed, say the authorities.

A kibbutz resident has been reported missing, according to the foreign ministry.

Colombia: One dead, one missing

Bogota announced the death of one Colombian and said another was missing.

Honduras: One dead

Honduran authorities confirmed on Friday the death of one of its nationals.

Ireland: One dead

A 22-year-old Irish-Israeli woman died in the attacks, the Irish government confirmed on Wednesday.

Italy: One dead, two missing

A 65-year-old Italian-Israeli man was confirmed dead after DNA tests, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Two other dual nationals remained missing.

Portugal: One dead, four missing

One Portuguese national was killed and four were missing, Foreign Minister Gomes Cravinho said Wednesday.

Spain: One dead, one missing

The foreign ministry said on Wednesday one Spanish citizen had been killed.

A Spaniard married to a Chilean was missing, according to Chilean authorities.

Switzerland: One dead

An Israeli-Swiss national was killed in the October 7 attack.

Turkey: One dead, one missing

Ankara confirmed Friday that a Turkish-Israeli citizen, who had moved to Israel with his family in 1972, had been killed.

Another was missing.

Germany: At least eight hostages

The German government reported Saturday "eight known cases" of hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas. The foreign ministry said later that each case could include several people, such as members of the same family.

Mexico: Two hostages

Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena wrote on social media that two Mexicans, a man and a woman, had been taken hostage.

Paraguay: Two missing

Two Paraguayan nationals who had been living in Israel are missing, the government said.

Sri Lanka: Two missing

Sri Lanka´s ambassador to Israel said Tuesday that two nationals, a 48-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, were missing.

Tanzania: Two missing

Tanzania's ambassador to Israel told AFP two Tanzanian nationals were missing.

