Israel-Hamas war: 30 US citizens dead with several foreigners missing, abducted

Scores of foreigners have lost their lives with many injured and abducted during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war resulting in a drastic humanitarian crisis in Gaza since its start on October 7.
Israeli attacks on Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 3,000 Palestinians with 12,500 injured.
Whereas, more than 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians, inside the country, were killed in Hamas attacks, according to Israeli officials.
According to an AFP count, over 160 foreigners have been confirmed dead by their national authorities, many of whom also held Israeli nationality.
Some 199 people have been confirmed to have been abducted, the Israeli military said on Monday.
Here is what we know so far:
At least 30 US citizens have been killed since the Hamas attack last week, a State Department spokesperson said Sunday. Another 13 American nationals are unaccounted for, the spokesperson said.
An unspecified number of Americans are believed to have been abducted.
Twenty-eight Thais have been killed, the foreign ministry said Sunday, with the circumstances unclear in some cases.
The foreign ministry said 17 are thought to have been abducted, while the number of wounded remained unchanged at 16.
About 30,000 Thais work in Israel, most in the agricultural sector, according to government figures.
Twenty-one French nationals have been killed, while 11 others remain missing, many of whom are "very probably Hamas hostages", according to the latest update from the foreign ministry.
At least 16 Russians have been killed and another eight are missing, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv said in an update Saturday.
At least one Russian citizen who also holds Israeli citizenship is being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas, the embassy added.
Ten Nepali citizens were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, the Himalayan Republic´s embassy in Tel Aviv said.
The kibbutz was hosting 17 students at the time of the attack.
Argentina´s foreign ministry confirmed that seven nationals had been killed and 15 others were missing.
The foreign ministry said Thursday that the number of Ukrainians killed had risen to seven, with another nine missing and nine wounded.
Six Canadians have died and two were missing, according to a government update on Tuesday.
Six Britons have been confirmed dead, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told British parliament on Monday.
Another 10 are missing, he said, some of whom are also feared to be dead.
China´s foreign ministry said Monday that four Chinese nationals were killed and two were missing.
Romania announced on Saturday the death of four nationals, including an Israeli-Romanian soldier. One other Romanian is still missing.
Three Israeli-Austrians were killed in the attacks, authorities said. Two others remain missing.
The Belarusian embassy in Tel Aviv said three of its citizens had died and another was missing.
The foreign ministry said Friday a Brazilian woman had been killed, bringing the total number of deaths to three.
The Philippines foreign ministry has said a 49-year-old woman was killed at the music festival.
Previously authorities said a 33-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man had been killed at a kibbutz.
Three nationals remained missing.
Two Peruvians were killed and five missing, the authorities said.
The South African government announced that two of its nationals had been killed.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Wednesday an Australian woman had been killed in the attacks.
The foreign ministry has said that one Azerbaijani national had been killed.
Cambodia´s Prime Minister Hun Manet said one Cambodian student had been killed.
A Chilean woman has been killed, say the authorities.
A kibbutz resident has been reported missing, according to the foreign ministry.
Bogota announced the death of one Colombian and said another was missing.
Honduran authorities confirmed on Friday the death of one of its nationals.
A 22-year-old Irish-Israeli woman died in the attacks, the Irish government confirmed on Wednesday.
A 65-year-old Italian-Israeli man was confirmed dead after DNA tests, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Two other dual nationals remained missing.
One Portuguese national was killed and four were missing, Foreign Minister Gomes Cravinho said Wednesday.
The foreign ministry said on Wednesday one Spanish citizen had been killed.
A Spaniard married to a Chilean was missing, according to Chilean authorities.
An Israeli-Swiss national was killed in the October 7 attack.
Ankara confirmed Friday that a Turkish-Israeli citizen, who had moved to Israel with his family in 1972, had been killed.
Another was missing.
The German government reported Saturday "eight known cases" of hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas. The foreign ministry said later that each case could include several people, such as members of the same family.
Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena wrote on social media that two Mexicans, a man and a woman, had been taken hostage.
Two Paraguayan nationals who had been living in Israel are missing, the government said.
Sri Lanka´s ambassador to Israel said Tuesday that two nationals, a 48-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, were missing.
Tanzania's ambassador to Israel told AFP two Tanzanian nationals were missing.
— With additional input from AFP
