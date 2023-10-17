Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ready to take next step in the love story?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been the subject of much discussion since rumours of their romance surfaced.

The couple seems to have confirmed their relationship after being seen getting close on two consecutive dates last weekend in New York City.

Rumours of the pop queen and the NFL player moving in together spread as the pair apparently confirmed their relationship.

The Lavender Haze singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end was reportedly rumoured to be looking to buy a new home in Kansas City, Missouri, but Entertainment Tonight has dispelled the rumours, stating that the new celebrity couple has no plans to buy a home or move in together as of right now.

According to a source cited by People magazine, Travis has been praising his time spent with the pop star.

The source claimed, "Taylor is unlike anyone Travis has dated before. He's so into her and very happy."

Body language expert Darren Stanton discussed his thoughts on the couple's public excursion in an interview with Daily Mail.

He saw that they seemed to be very tactile with one another, giving the impression that they had a very romantic relationship.



