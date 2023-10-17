Meghan Markle 'divided' as Prince Harry's plans to split laid bare

File Footage





Prince Harry has reportedly ruffled Meghan Markle’s feathers after it emerged that the Duke of Sussex was house hunting for a second home in the UK.

A source told OK! that the Duke of Sussex has been on the look out for a house in the UK amid plans to split his time between his home country and the US.

After his father, King Charles, gave him the boot from Frogmore Cottage, the source said that the Spare author was looking to find a property of his own which would allow him to travel back and forth without any worries for accommodation.

“There is a divide between the couple on this issue but they will soon start looking for a property of their own near London and Harry is very much leading this.

“They won't be asking the King for a property on the royal estate due to the issue that arose with Frogmore Cottage.

"Making use of a small apartment in Kensington Palace from time to time isn’t out of the question, but when it comes to a home in the UK, they will purchase that themselves.”