The Crown Season 6 first official photos reveal Diana's romance with Dodi

Netflix has shared first official look at The Crown season 6, showing Prince Harry and William's late mother Princess Diana's blossoming romance with Dodi Al Fayed.

The blossoming relationship between Diana and Dodi has been teased in first look images from the final season of the hit royal drama.



New pictures from the final season reveal Rufus Kampa's Prince William and Fflyn Edwards' Prince Harry, showing them with Elizabeth Debicki's Princess Diana and Dominic West's Prince Charles.



The sixth season will be released in two parts, with the first instalment of four episodes launching on 16 November and part two airing on 14 December. It will explore events in the late 1990s and early 2000s, including Princess Diana's death, though the car crash itself will not be depicted.

The season will also cover the impact of Diana's sad demise on her two sons, William and Harry. William's early relationship with Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles' wedding to Camilla Parker Bowles will also be depicted in the final season.

The newly released eight photos also unveils the cast in character and scenes from the first installment of the final season. In one of the shots, Elizabeth Debicki - in character as Princess Diana, looks downward through signature blonde bangs.

One photo shows Debicki and Khalid Abdalla (who plays Dodi Fayed, her last love interest) sitting in the backseat of a car, sunglasses on. The actors appeared to be wearing costumes similar to what Diana and Dodi were wearing on the night they died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.