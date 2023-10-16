Holly Willoughby, husband face 'toughest' test ahead of This Morning exit

File Footage





Holly Willoughby reportedly faces another bump on the road and this time with her husband Dan Baldwin after it emerged that the two were facing their "toughest test yet as a couple”.

After Willoughby quit This Morning in order to be closer to her family, the television personality's husband reportedly has a lot going on for him considering the circumstances his wife made the decision.

For the unversed, Willoughby announced her decision to quit This Morning after 14 years in the wake of a horrific kidnap and murder plot involving her.

Speaking to OK! magazine, they said: "Holly has been to hell and back over the last 12 months, and she has come extremely close to breaking point in recent weeks. But Dan has been her saviour throughout all the emotional turmoil and the Phillip Schofield backlash she’s faced this year."

They added: "Neither of them could have predicted the events of the last few months. Phillip’s scandal and Holly’s subsequent decline in popularity shook them both as individuals. Holly’s confidence was knocked and Dan struggled to see her feeling down. Now that Holly has stepped back from a career she adores, they’ll face their toughest test yet as a couple."

They said: "Dan has lifted her up when she’s felt her lowest, and he’s been a shoulder to cry on during the most difficult days. They’ve come back fighting every time obstacles have been thrown their way. I have no doubt they’ll do it again."