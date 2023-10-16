Jennifer Garner appears in good spirits amid Ben Affleck controversy

File Footage

Jennifer Garner stepped out with her daughter Seraphina and son Samuel in Los Angeles amid ex-Ben Affleck’s marital troubles with Jennifer Lopez.



Garner who shares three children with former husband Affleck appeared in good spirits as she shared a laugh with her eldest daughter.

Earlier, several reports suggested that Affleck’s close friendship with Garner has impacted his current relation with The Boy Next Door actress.

An insider revealed to Life & Style, "Ben’s reliance on Jen (Garner) as a confidante may have crossed the line."

"He’s made some shocking confessions to her about JLo’s temper and the ugly texts she sends him, which he shouldn’t have done," claimed the source.

As per latest reports by In Touch Weekly, Affleck and Lopez are struggling to manage their blended brood with work pressure however, it seemingly has nothing to do with actor’s ex-wife.



A source close to the publication revealed, "The honeymoon phase is over. Of course, they’re still madly in love, but they’re under a lot of pressure with work obligations, being in the spotlight and blending their families."



The insider further remarked that the Ain’t Your Mama singer found it difficult to accept her husband’s bond with former wife, saying, "She doesn’t think Ben wants Jen back — J. Lo even likes Jen very much — but what woman wouldn’t be a little jealous?"