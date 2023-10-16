Suzanne Somers received THIS pre-birthday gift from Alan Hamel before death

Suzanne Somers husband Alan Hamel gifted her a pre-birthday present before her death on Sunday, Oct 15.



According to Page Six, the Three’s Company alum was gifted with a "handwritten love poem wrapped in her favorite pink peonies," by her husband.

Somers lost her of life and died just a day prior to her 77th birthday after her years-long battle with breast cancer.

The Step by Step star "read the poem and went to bed and later died peacefully in her sleep", as per People.

"What brand of love do I feel for my wife Suzanne? … The closest version in words isn’t even close," the love poem read in part, as per the outlet.

It added, "It’s not even a fraction of a fraction of a fraction. Unconditional love does not do it. I’ll take a bullet for you doesn’t do it. I weep when I think about my feelings for you."

"There are no words. There are no actions. No promises. No declarations," Hamel continued. "Even the green shaded scholars of the Oxford University Press have spent 150 years and still have failed to come up with that one word."

“So I will call it, ‘us,’ uniquely, magically, indescribably wonderful ‘us.'”

Page Six reported via a friend of Somers that she died with Hamel besides him.