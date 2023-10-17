Jason Momoa, Gerard Butler, and Oscar Isaac join crime thriller 'In The Hand of Dante'

Jason Momoa, Butler, and Isaac set to headline 'In The Hand of Dante.'

Jason Momoa, Gerard Butler, and Oscar Isaac are taking lead roles in the highly anticipated crime thriller, In The Hand Of Dante, announced by Deadline.

Directed by the accomplished filmmaker Julian Schnabel, this star-studded project is poised to captivate audiences.

Gal Gadot is also confirmed to be part of the impressive ensemble, and the cinematic heavyweight Martin Scorsese is on board as an executive producer.

In The Hand Of Dante intricately weaves together two intertwined narratives spanning different eras.

The contemporary storyline immerses viewers in a world where the author, portrayed fictionally, finds himself in a high-stakes predicament.

Mafia figures commission him to authenticate an allegedly original manuscript of Dante Alighieri's Divine Comedy, which has found its way into the hands of a cunning smuggling operation.

Meanwhile, the 14th-century narrative offers a glimpse into Dante Alighieri's own journey as he endeavors to complete his magnum opus, the Divine Comedy, during his sojourn in Sicily.

Julian Schnabel, 71, first disclosed his involvement in this project in a Vanity Fair Spain interview published last September.