Is Kevin Costner returning to Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2? Is this last season?

Kevin Costner, renowned for his portrayal of the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton, will not be returning for the second half of Yellowstone's fifth season.



The actor's absence is attributed to a prolonged legal battle over child support with his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, which has left him unavailable for the show's upcoming episodes.

Recent court documents connected to the case suggest that Costner officially concluded his involvement with the series last year.

His legal team has firmly stated that he is not part of any future episodes, casting uncertainty over his character's fate within the show's storyline.

This development follows months of behind-the-scenes drama and intense negotiations involving Costner, showrunner Taylor Sheridan, and Paramount.

Allegedly, Costner had been pushing to reduce his commitment to Yellowstone in order to direct the initial installment of his ambitious four-part Western film series, Horizon.

Entertainment reports earlier this year had hinted at Season Five being Costner's final stint on the show.

During a child support hearing in September, Costner revealed the reasons behind his decision to depart Yellowstone, citing a "long, hard-fought negotiation" surrounding the division of Season Five into two parts.

He expressed his desire to continue appearing in a potential sixth season but lamented his inability to "help them any more" due to disagreements over compensation and creative issues.

Costner reportedly instructed his representatives to negotiate a suitable figure, ultimately claiming that Yellowstone walked away after an offer of $12 million, a figure he found disappointing.

He noted the irony of his departure from a show that continues to rank as the #1 show on television, expressing his own disappointment at not being able to participate in its continued success.

IS THIS THE LAST SEASON OF YELLOWSTONE?

Yes, Paramount has revealed.

