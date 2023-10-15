King Charles forced to choose between Prince Harry and loyalty to throne

file footage

King Charles's loyalty to the British throne is being questioned in the wake of his desire to reconcile with his younger son Prince Harry.



Speaking to GB News, royal historian Dr. Ed Owens explained that the presence of the Duke of Sussex within Britain has become "somewhat antagonistic" in three years since he quit the Royal Family with his wife Meghan Markle.

Hence, the 74-year-old monarch will risk a negative impact on his relationship with the crown as well as other members of the Royal Family should he ever take steps towards reconciliation with the Spare author.

"Anything that Charles has or does on a personal level to try and reconcile the relationship with Harry could have a broader negative impact on his relationship with other family members," claimed Owens.

"There are clearly members of the family who are not ready to forgive Harry for what he's done," the expert shared.

As for right now, Owens noted Harry's relationship with his father is "very difficult," as well as "particularly fraught" with that of his older brother, Prince William.

Tensions ran high within the family after the duke hurled attacks at Charles, William, and their respective wives Camilla and Kate, in several interviews since exiting the Firm.