Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Film out-grosses all films at box office

Taylor Swift's concert film, Taylor Swift: Eras Tour, opened to a strong $95M-$97M at the box office in North America this weekend, making it the top-grossing concert film of all time in the region.

The film also had one of the biggest October openings of all time and the seventh biggest of 2023.

The Eras Tour film features footage from Swift's sold-out tour of the same name, which featured songs from all nine of her studio albums.

Box office analysts are already predicting that Eras fell short of $100 million domestically due to a lack of walk-up business.

Few films can compete with Eras Tour in terms of popularity among both spectators and critics.

Eras Tour received a coveted A+ CinemaScore from audiences and a rare 100 percent fresh critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes. (One caveat: there are only 25 reviews. There are usually 200 or more.)

In the aftermath of summer blockbuster Barbie, the power of female moviegoers was once again highlighted. Females accounted for an astounding 82 percent of Eras ticket purchasers.

In terms of overall demographics, 63 percent of ticket purchasers were between the ages of 18 and 34. Those aged 25 to 34 made up the largest group (32%). Teenagers (17%) turned out in force, as expected.

“We are grateful to Taylor Swift for allowing us to make Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film accessible to millions of fans in movie theaters around the world. Her spectacular performance delighted fans, who dressed up and danced through the film,” said AMC’s executive VP of worldwide programming and chief content officer.



