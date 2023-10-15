In The Fire: Drirector sings praises for Amber Heard

Amber Heard was entangled in one of the most closely followed court cases in US history last year.

In The Fire, however, director Conor Allyn was unconcerned about the expected backlash since the actress trusted him.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the director stated, "The first thing out of her mouth was, 'I'm so sorry that this has happened and that my personal baggage might hurt the movie,'" adding, "She was calling me to apologize and that tells me all I need to know about her character."

The director of No Man's Land gushed about the Aquaman star's upright persona and continued further, "And it just seemed so surreal to have this person who'd just gone through everything that she'd gone through apologizing to me for a movie. Look, I love what I do, but this is her life being ruined, and she's still sticking up for me and taking the blame."

The film starring Amber Heard was released on October 13, marking her return to the big screen after a highly publicized legal battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.