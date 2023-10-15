Gigi Hadid enlists pal Taylor Swift for help amid Bradley Cooper romance

Gigi Hadid has tapped in her longtime pal Taylor Swift for her help in the wake of her budding romance with Bradley Cooper.

According to the Mirror, the new lovebirds have been reigning on the singer's Rhode Island mansion as their "secret love nest" to explore their relationship.

“Taylor is a total romantic and loves playing cupid for her friends," a source told the outlet.

They went on to explain that though Gigi and Bradley weren't short on their own properties in New York, the pair "wanted somewhere more private to spend time getting to know each other," adding: "Taylor was only too happy to help."

"She said the door to her home is always open for them to use," the insider added.

Gigi and Bradley sparked romance rumors after they were spotted grabbing dinner together in the city earlier this month.

Reports confirmed that the Star is Born actor's ex Irina Shayk introduced him to the fellow supermodel, who have been bonding over their daughters.

The Next In Fashion star shares three-year-old Khai wil ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Meanwhile, Cooper is a father to six-year-old Lea, whom he shares with Shayk.

Before the actor, Hadid was linked to his pal Leonardo DiCaprio for nearly a year.