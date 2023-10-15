Ciara’s candid snap of baby bump incites due date speculations

Ciara’s candid snap of baby bump number four incites due date speculations

Ciara’s baby bump is bumpin’ for the fourth time.

The Level Up songstress, who is currently expecting her third child with husband Russell Wilson (fourth overall), posted a picture of her growing baby bump to Instagram on Friday.

The snap captured a bare-faced and equally bare-bellied Ciara in a candid moment as she lay in bed, pouting and flashing a peace sign at the camera.

She aptly captioned the sweet snap with a simple peace sign and kiss emoji.

Fans were quick to shower the expecting mother with love and support.

“Glowing boo [three heart eyes emojis],” complimented one fan.

“Beautiful mama [smiling face with hearts emoji] [heart hands emoji] [sparkles emoji],” gushed another.

“Ahh this means we getting close to the birthing time (I always notice when she does these beautiful curls is usually when she pops lol),” one fan theorized. “Rest up mamacita,” the well-wisher said.

The Goodies artist only announced her pregnancy in mid August, posting an artistic pregnancy reveal video showcasing her growing bump.

Expected to be born around late 2023/ early 2024, this baby will be Ciara’s third with the Denver Broncos quarterback, after six-year-old daughter Sienna and three-year-old son Win.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2016, also raise Ciara’s oldest son with ex Future, nine-year-old son Future Zahir.