Indian plane lands at Karachi airport after medical emergency

KARACHI: An India-bound flight on Saturday landed at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi after a passenger onboard the plane had a medical emergency, said aviation officials.
On its way from Dubai, UAE, to Amritsar, India, Flight X-192 of the Air India Express — a low-cost airline — made its landing at the Jinnah International Airport at 12:19pm.
When the Boeing 737 plane was near Balochistan's Koh-i-Patandar, the passenger complained of a medical emergency.
The pilot then contacted the air traffic control authorities, who allowed the plane to land in Karachi on humanitarian basis.
Once the plane landed, CAA's medics attended to the patient. Later, after the passenger was cleared for air travel, the plane took off from Karachi at 2:25pm.
