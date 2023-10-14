Amanda Holden to replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning?

Amanda Holden is also being considered by bosses to replace Holly Willoughby.

Within minutes of Holly quitting This Morning's sofa on Tuesday, a number of people are being considered by ITV bosses in search of Holly’s replacement.

A This Morning presenter told MailOnline: 'The phones haven't stopped ringing as television, radio personalities put their names forward to host the show.



'Every broadcaster, from the world of news, sport, entertainment have been in touch with bosses. Agents have been in contact with ITV bosses to put forward their stars in the hope to take the helm of the two and a half hour daily show.

'This Morning has an incredibly loyal audience and has made household names out of its hosts over the past 35 years it's been on air.

'BBC bosses are nervous that some of their top talent may make the leap over to ITV as it's the golden ticket in television at the moment.

'So many previous stars including Holly have gone on to have lucrative commercial careers from the day job on the sofa.

'They are only too aware that from being on the sofa for two-and-a-half hours every day, she launched her own lifestyle brand.'

Ms Gormley, ITV's managing director of daytime, who is highly rated at the channel, has been tasked with finding Holly's replacement.

As well as looking for some familiar faces, they are also open to some 'surprise' names to relaunch the show in the new year.

Names such as Davina McCall, Amanda Holden, and Graham Norton have been mentioned but Ms Gormley won't be ruling out radio presenters, new talent, influencers, and even podcasters.

Also discussed is a married couple, such as Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch or Joel Dommett and wife Hannah, or Emma Willis and her husband Matt, in the hope they might recreate the golden years of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan.