Mohammad Amir tells why he rates Virat Kohli ahead of Babar Azam

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has once again compared Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and former Indian captain Virat Kohli during Saturday's disappointing game against the arch-rivals.



India outclassed the Pakistan in all departments of the game as they beat the Green Shirts by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Amir said he rates Virat Kohli ahead of Babar as he always finishes the game.

"Why do I highly rate Virat Kohli? Because he takes the game on his own and finishes. It's a sign of a big player. The game went away when we lost Babar and Rizwan," he added.

The ex-paceman blamed Pakistan's loss in the big match on Babar's inability to take charge of the game against India.

The Green Shirts were 155-2 when they faced a big collapse as they lost eight wickets for 36 runs only in the coming overs.

The No.1 ranked batter was the top-scorer for Pakistan, making 50 off 58 balls. He hit six fours and it was his first fifty in the seventh innings against India.

Amir thinks Babar should have charged after the fifty.

"Babar played all his innings under pressure and when the time came for a charge he couldn't," Amir said on Geo News during the innings break.

"The stature of a batter like him must have taken the innings along and we can't blame the middle-order batters because they (Babar and Rizwan) had set the stage," he added.

It must be noted that India carried on to their fantastic form in the ICC World Cup 2023 and recorded a seven-wicket win against Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma, who scored 140 against Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup, showcased his batting skills once again and top-scored for the winning side with 86 off 63 balls. His rapid knock included 12 boundaries.

Other than the 36-year-old, Shreyas Iyer was the second top-scorer for the winning side as he contributed 53 runs.

The dominant batting display by the Indian batters saw the home side reach the 192-run target in the 31st over, with 118 balls to spare, massively improving their net run rate (NRR).

This was India’s record eighth win in as many matches against the arch-rivals in World Cup history.