Tearful Meghan Markle's 'goodbye Britain' moment revealed

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, were reportedly overwhelmed with emotion as they announced their decision to quit the royal jobs.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in January 2020, shocked the world with the announcement that they were going to step back from royal duties.

The Sussexes, along with their son Prince Archie, relocated to America to live a more down-to-earth and private and stress-free life.



The move was quiet emotional that the couple held a get-together, with Meghan reportedly letting out tears that she "had been bravely holding back".

Just before taking the final flight of the day to Canada, Meghan had the chance to stand up in a room full of journalists in a private meeting with The Association of Commonwealth scholars.

Meghan, in heart wrenching seven-word statement, uttered to her pal and journalist Omid Scobie: "It didn't have to be this way".



Prince Harry's wife's words were recollected for Scobie's book 'Finding Freedom', which he co-wrote with Carolyn Durand. According to the author, Meghan used this meeting as her final farewell.

In the book, he wrote: "Staff who had been with the couple from day one were mourning the end of what was supposed to be a happy story: two people fall in love, get married, have a baby, serve the Queen, the end. Instead, they were leaving the country."

Writing for Harper's Bazaar, Scobie said that it was as if Meghan had released tears that she "bravely holding back."

Writing for the publication, he added: "The Duchess of Sussex emotionally [bid] much-loved aides farewell, with her flight 'home' to Canada leaving in a matter of hours. Meghan would fly back to Canada on the last commercial flight of the day, eager to be back in Vancouver Island by the morning before Archie wakes up."