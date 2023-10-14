Kate Middleton aims to 'set record straight' about Harry, Meghan's 'lies'

file footage

Princess Kate is determined to set the record straight in retaliation against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lies.



A source told Life&Style that the Princess of Wales is at her “wits’ end,” and wants to come clean about the lies and rumors that are constantly swirling on the internet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex subjected Kate alongside William and King Charles to attacks and vitriol in a series of interviews after stepping down from royal positions in 2020.

“It hurts that she’s been called everything from a bully to a social climber to a scorned wife,” shared the source, noting that she’s been “confiding in friends about what’s really happened. She wants to set the record straight.”

As per the sources, the mom of three found herself under scrutiny as a “scorned wife” back in 2019, after rumors swirled that the future King had an extra-marital affair with her good friend Rose Hanbury.

They explained though she is “very secure in her relationship with William,” the “Rose Hanbury drama is another topic that infuriates [her].”

The source continued: “Her inner circle knows that truth and she trusts they will have her back amid whatever drama pops up.”

Until then, “Kate will always put duty above all else,” they assured, “even when faced with lies.”