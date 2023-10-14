Kanye West wife Bianca Censori ‘living under stressful conditions’

Kanye West wife Bianca Censori suffered a drastic change to her body language since being linked to the rapper.

Speaking to The Mirror, body language expert Inbaal Honigman explained that the former Yeezy employee went from a “confident, happy” woman to a “stressful rabbit” after marrying West last year.

She hinted that Censori might be “living under stressful circumstances,“ resulting in her “persistent anxiety.“

“In pre-Kanye photos, we see Bianca standing tall to her full height, back straight, neck long and shoulders square,” shared Honigman with the outlet. “All those little elements gave her the image of a lady in charge of her own life, a decision maker.”

A report from the Daily Mail confirmed that the pair secretly tied the knot in December, only weeks after the Donda rapper finalized his divorce with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Since then, the couple has been spotted together on several outings, sparking outrage for their frequent crude displays of PDA in Italy and other states.

“Recent photos of Bianca with her new husband show a very different lady. Often we now see her with her head slightly lowered, appearing cautious. Her neck bent forward a bit, and her shoulders raised, which shows tension,” the expert continued.

Honigman compared Censori to a rabbit “caught in the headlights,” as she continues to look “tentatively over her shoulder” in several photos.

“She's stressed,” she affirmed.

“It would be fair to assume that she's suffering with persistent anxiety due to living under stressful circumstances,“ Honigman added.