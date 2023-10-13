Julia Fox reflects on near-death experience with drug overdose in new book

Julia Fox has recently reflected on her near-death experience with drug overdose in her new book, Down the Drain.



Speaking on The View, the Uncut Gems star, who appeared on the show to promote her new book, revealed how she battled with addiction “overdose so many times she lost count”.

Recalling one disturbing incident, Fox told the show host, “The near-death experience was crazy, because the whole tunnel thing and all of that is real. But I saw it as a window, and the light was just spilling out from the window.”

“Then there was this little voice in my head that was like, ‘Wait a minute — you're dying,’” said the 33-year-old.

Fox disclosed, “I was just like, ‘Hold on. Hold on. Hold on,’” as she remembered she woke up in ambulance.

“I always go back to that one instance of seeing that light and feeling so warm — almost too warm — and I just knew that I wasn't gonna come back if I went to that place,” remarked Fox.

The actress added, “In a way, that happening really restored my faith.”

Meanwhile, Fox opened up in her book that she had tried marijuana for the first time at 11-year-old and later tried heroin at 16.

In another interview with the Los Angeles Times, Fox shared she didn’t feel the urge to relapse after working through the addiction.

“I have tunnel vision. I’m on a mission. I can’t get caught up. It’s not cute. I’m 33. I’ve learned my lesson, believe it or not. It’s just not worth it,” she added.