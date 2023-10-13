On the mend: Prince Harry's silently supports King Charles

Prince Harry silently extended an olive branch to his father King Charles after the Duke of Sussex ensure that the timing of his most recent political statement did not overshadow the monarch’s.

Royal historian Gareth Russell noted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s comment on current political issues came after King Charles issued his own statement.

Claiming that the timing as ‘interesting’ he told The Royal Beat that by giving King Charles the room to make his stance on a sensitive matter clear, Prince Harry effectively was extending his support to his father, who is a key figurehead representing the UK.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a statement of solidarity too," he began.

"I think it is interesting that this time, both of the King's sons waited until the King as Head of State made a comment on that."

For the unversed, the relationship of King Charles and Prince Harry has been less than favourable as the latter openly called out the royal family in his explosive memoir Spare.

Along with his book his Netflix documentary with his wife titled Harry & Meghan along with his sit-down with Oprah Winfrey caused the father-son duo's relationship to be on thin ice.